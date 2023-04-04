Love, the best medicine – Q Magazine

It has always been known that patients should be treated with love, but Dr. Carmen S. Alegria also asks them to connect with themselves, with others, and with the world of those positive feelings and healing energy we all carry inside. It helps us live healthier and happier.

what is love? It’s hard to answer, but when one is able to feel it completely, the world changes. When we have that feeling, Our organism is going through signs of transformation,” highlights Dr. Carmen Sanchez-Alegria.

Practicing love and compassion changes the structure of the brain and changes our thoughts. Connecting to this transforming energy helps us live healthier, happier lives. And also to make medicines more useful and effective for those who need them, ”he emphasizes.

If it is associated with love, then the world will be renewed.

Dr.. Alegria (https://dracarmenalegria.com) has been dedicated to emergency medicine for thirty years. When I started to practice it, I realized that everything I had studied was not able to understand the concept of true healing.

That is why, in addition to medicine, she studied NLP, mindfulness, emotional intelligence, EMDR (psychotherapy technique) and other topics that helped her understand the process of overcoming illness, as she explains in her new book “Love is the Best Medicine”.

“Over time, one surmises that love is closer to passion than to desire. It is the highest feeling of man. A vibration with a higher frequency than joy,” notes this doctor.

“Love is hard to describe, but when one is able to connect with its energy, the world is literally renewed and changed, because our body is the first to transform thanks to the substances that automatically flood our bloodstream.” .

According to Alegria, “With the practice of love and compassion, anatomical and structural changes occur in our brain. Our thoughts are fixed and the way we relate to ourselves, to others and to the world, begins to differ.”

This specialist explains to her patients that “there is no better medicine than love. Love, understood as an attitude of living as well as romantic love.”

He asserts that “recovering health from love is much easier than recovering from fear. Without a doubt, it helps to improve response to treatments.”

According to this doctor, “the medicine recommended by a doctor who had previously listened sympathetically to the patient does not produce the same effect as prescribed by a doctor who barely took his eyes off the computer screen and merely said: ‘Take one capsule every eight hours.'”

Soul medicine.

He admits that patients were his best teachers. With them, she learned what she calls “medicine for the soul.”

When Alegria heard that love turns healing, she thought perhaps she wasn’t misguided in giving and prescribing hugs to her patients, as she usually does in her office.

“There is a special power within us that contributes to keeping us alive, beyond what our organs, structures, and systems know. It also asserts that there is a perfect connection between body, mind, emotions, and spirit, which in itself gives the ultimate meaning of life.”

“When I suggest that love is the best medicine,” he explains, “I am not referring exclusively to love as an exchange of parental, fraternal, or erotic affection, which is also therapeutic, but love as an emotion.”

“Love is perhaps the purest and most healing emotion. It is the phenomenon through which we feel and become part of something greater than ourselves,” he notes.

According to this expert, this feeling that connects us to our most sacred part and changes our understanding of life, our behavior patterns and the way we treat ourselves and others, is even able to affect the regeneration of body cells, it seems. For a patient named Antonia.

Antonia’s case.

Antonia was a woman of seventy-three, with a sad and forlorn look, “her soul aching” and taking pills: for sleep, pain, and anxiety, but also for heart, anemia, bones, arthritis, and digestion. .

He went for consultations twice a week, but on one occasion, several months passed with no signs of life.

When she returned, Dr. Alegria was unable to recognize her: a smiling woman entered, dressed in a colorful uniform, no longer needing prescriptions or medical examinations, walking hunched over or with a quivering pulse, as before.

“His fingers did not show the frailty of bones, and a smile lit up his face. His wrinkles faded away. The secret is that he fell in love again,” the doctor recalls.

“I loved seeing Antonia’s transformation. He wasn’t the same person. Love came into her life like a magic elixir. She was sparkling. Julian’s love turned out to be a very effective therapy. With Antonia she learned that love is the best medicine,” Alegria says.

That experience revealed to him that “love contributes effectively and wonderfully to physical, mental and emotional health.”

Psychologist Barbara L. Fredrickson’s ten positive emotions are: joy, gratitude, serenity, self-esteem, curiosity, hope, inspiration, wonder, fun, and love; It is considered that love is the amalgamation of all those pathological feelings, the strongest and healing, according to Alegria.

For Alegria, many of the physical and emotional changes that have to do with love are related to oxytocin, a substance made up of an amino acid that also performs many other functions related to inner balance, feelings of calm, and healing.

He points out that “since it was released to facilitate our birth, breast-feed and create an intimate relationship with our mother, oxytocin accompanies us in all the pleasant and comforting situations of our lives.”

He points out that oxytocin is responsible for the preservation of the species, and although it is known as the hormone of love and pleasure, it actually intervenes in a large number of processes, always favoring balancing and calming effects.

“I think it can be considered the perfect antidote to stress, on top of a romantic relationship hormone,” he says.

To raise our levels of this hormone, Alegria recommends hugging our loved ones, petting, massaging ourselves, playing with our children, enjoying a nice meal with people we feel affection for, walking hand in hand with our partner, and sharing experiences with them. Friends or pet.

It is also necessary “to try to make others feel good, to shake their hands, to smile at them, to listen to them carefully, to hug them, to give them an affectionate pat on the back, or to show any kind of gesture of affection, which this person will automatically deal with. We feel better.. . and we too “.

“This is something I can easily check in my office,” he concludes.

Ricardo Segura.

EFE/Reports

