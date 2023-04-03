These are the four astronauts who will travel to the Moon on NASA’s next mission, 50 years later

Artemis II Depends on successful flight test Artemis I which launched an uncrewed Orion, atop an SLS rocket, on a 1.4-million-mile journey beyond the Moon to test the systems before astronauts fly aboard the systems on a mission to Earth’s satellite.

The approximately 10-day mission will test and test life support systems for the Orion spacecraft to demonstrate the capabilities and technologies needed to live and operate in deep space in a way only humans can.

Artemis II is First manned flight mission From the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft and the ground systems needed to launch them.

In accordance with the set goals, the crew will perform an action Tour around the moon aboard the Orion spacecraft on its mission Artemis II . This test will last about 10 days and is, according to the space agency, an essential step in establishing a long-term human presence on this celestial body.

The people selected, whose names were announced during an event from Ellington Field of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, are three pilots and one engineer: Reed Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Jeremy Hansen . They are scheduled to travel in November 2024.

On Monday, NASA revealed the names of 4 astronauts who will travel on the next mission to the moon, after 50 years. It comes to 3 astronauts from the US Space Agency and 1 astronaut from the Canadian Space Agency (Canadian Space Agency).

Crew members will use innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface and pave the way for future lunar missions. Human long-term exploration of Earth’s natural satellite, and eventually to MarsAccording to the space agency.

As mentioned by a condition It was just posted from National Geographic Artemis II will follow a Similar to the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, the first human flight to the moon. After launch, the astronauts will soar about a quarter of a million miles from Earth, around the Earth’s satellite, and return along a figure-eight trajectory. Their flight will help NASA prepare for Artemis 3, a manned mission to the lunar surface that will not launch before the end of 2025.

In contrast, with Artemis II, NASA is pursuing a long-term goal: to venture beyond Earth to survive. He intends to explore the south pole of the moon, where the permanently shaded areas contain deposits of soil rich in water ice. Future missions could tap this resource to produce water, oxygen, and rocket fuel.

(See also: DART mission: deliberate asteroid collision could reveal more details about solar system formation)

he The mission commander is Reed WisemanHe is a captain in the US Navy and an experienced test pilot in advanced aircraft. Holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Systems Engineering. Weisman most recently served as Chief of the NASA Astronaut Office.

In addition, the person chosen to explore Earth’s satellite was a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for Expedition 41 from May to November 2014. During the mission, he and his colleagues completed more than 300 science experiments in areas such as physiology and medicine. and physical sciences. They also set a milestone for station science by completing 82 hours of research in one week.

for his part, Victor Glover is the mission commander. He is a test pilot and has flown the latest generation of aircraft with his country’s navy. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in General Engineering, a Master of Science in Flight Test Engineering, a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering, and a Master of Science in Military Operations Science.

glove He was selected as an astronaut in 2013 While serving as a legislative member of the United States Senate.

He most recently served as pilot and second in command of the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named Resilience, which landed on May 2, 2021, NASA tells on its website.

After the announcement, Glover and his colleagues gave a few words to the audience. Among his statements, he summed up the mission: “We have to celebrate this moment in human history because we Artemis II is more than just a round trip mission to the Moon. It’s more than just a mission that needs to happen before we can send people to the surface of the moon – it’s the next step in the journey that takes humanity to Mars.”

Christina Hammock Koch task specialist He is an electrical engineer by training. She was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013 and has had a prolific career.

hold a position Flight engineer at the International Space Station; Set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space and participated in the first all-female spacewalk.

Hammock Koch has received many honors such as the Neil Armstrong Award for Excellence in 2020. Now he will go down in history by becoming The first woman to travel to the moon.

“We’re going to take your enthusiasm, your aspirations and your dreams with us on this mission, Artemis II: Your Mission,” Koch said at the announcement party in Houston.

Jeremy Hansen is and will be a Canadian Space Agency astronaut The first Canadian to venture to the moon. He holds a bachelor’s degree in missile science and a master’s degree in science and physics, as well as a colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces and a fighter pilot.

In 2009, Colonel Hansen became one of two recruits selected by the Canadian Space Agency through the third Canadian Astronaut Recruitment Campaign. And In 2011 he started working at Mission Control as Capcom (The audio between Earth and the International Space Station).

He served on mission control on the International Space Station and, in 2017, oversaw a class of 13 NASA and Canadian Space Agency astronaut candidates, the first Canadian to hold the position.

According to the CSA website, Hansen is excited about the idea of ​​exploring new places and achieving the seemingly impossible. “Being an astronaut provides the opportunity to be part of an amazing team that creates solutions to complex problems.”

(You may be interested in: NASA’s James Webb Telescope has discovered an Earth-sized planet)