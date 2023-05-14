Linda Iaccarino is the new CEO of Twitter, who will replace Elon Musk

Her most recent position was as Head of Advertising at NBC Universal. (linkedin)

Elon Musk has confirmed that Linda Yaccarino is the new CEO of the social network, an announcement he made via his Twitter account.

“You will primarily focus on business processes, while I will focus on designing new products and technologies. I look forward to working with Linda to turn this platform into an X, App for Everything,” the entrepreneur emphasized in his account.

Both will be instrumental in building the app, which has undergone several changes since the arrival of the Tesla owner, with the inclusion of paid subscriptions and new functionality.

It might interest you: Twitter will stop making video calls and there will be changes to messages and reactions

The new CEO of the company Twitter She has a degree in Liberal Arts and Telecommunications from Penn State University. During his career he worked for two companies.

First, she served as Executive Vice President and COO of Advertising Sales, Marketing and Acquisitions at Turner, a television and media company in United Stateobtained by Warner Media. A position he held between 1999 and 2011.

Then she became a director NBC UniversalHe led several advertising-related functions, and his last position with this company was Head of Advertising and Partnerships, generating more than $100 billion in advertising sales for the company.

Another of its highlights is achieving associations with brands such as Apple News, Buzzfeed, Holler, ReachTV, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTubeand leading NBC to present events like the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

Her most recent position was as Head of Advertising at NBC Universal. (NBCUniversal)

It may interest you: Twitter is enhancing privacy in direct messages to avoid spies during conversations

An approach that largely explains why Musk chose her for this position and assigned her from the start the role of responsible for business operations, a focus with which the businessman worked to improve his income Twitter.

A scenario in which the company needs to regain ground, as the businessman himself confirmed in March of this year that the application’s revenue has fallen by 50% since October as a result of the “massive drop” in advertising.

In addition, according to Bloomberg, major advertisers on the social network have reduced their investments by 90%, and most of them are reluctant to advertise again after the changes made by the new management on the platform.

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo and image of Elon Musk are viewed through a magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Twitter It will begin “cleansing” of inactive accounts, he announced Elon Muskowner of the social network, through a post on the same platform.

“We’re purging accounts that haven’t had any activity for several years, so the number of followers is likely to drop,” the businessman said.

Currently, the app’s policies require users to log in at least once every 30 days so they won’t be marked as inactive, which could lead to profile deletion.

It may interest you: Twitter will allow monetization of content posted in a Tweet

Although, according to Musk’s announcement, the focus now will be on accounts that haven’t been used in “years.” Something that would enable more usernames available.

An example of this situation is what happened a few days ago with a profile National Public Radio (NPR)who stopped posting for 52 days and threatened the businessman to withdraw his username to give to another organization.

The reason NPR ceased publication was because Twitter characterized it as a media outlet affiliated with or funded by the US government, as happened in the UK with the BBC or in Spain with RTVE.