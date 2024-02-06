February 6, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Karol G's emotional message to his Venezuelan fans from the Grammys red carpet (video)

Karol G's emotional message to his Venezuelan fans from the Grammys red carpet (video)

Lane Skeldon February 6, 2024 2 min read

politeness

Colombian singer Karol G, while walking on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, United States. He sent his regards to his Venezuelan fans and reminded them that he will be in the country to perform in March with his “Tomorrow Will Be Bonito Tour.”

by Evening note

“Kisses to Venezuela, see you now, how exciting!”, was Karol G's message mid-walk down the red carpet next to the Venezuelan flag.

It's important to remember that the Medellin native will be arriving in Venezuela for the first time to perform at Simón Bolívar Memorial Stadium in Caracas on March 22, and tickets have largely sold out even though she is still weeks away from her show.

On social networks, Venezuelan fans take for granted the great moment they will experience with the themes of the “Pichota”, and the anxiety of the Caribbean public to live this magical experience was palpable.

See also  Jesse Uribe: The car that the singer bought in the United States - people - culture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Geraldine Bazan is making waves for being natural

February 6, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How to vote in La Casa de los Famosos 4? Link, nominees and how to save your favorites | the answers

February 5, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Miley Cyrus and sweet revenge for her first Grammy Award with “Flowers”

February 5, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

How much will it cost to open a McDonald's restaurant in 2024?

February 6, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Karol G's emotional message to his Venezuelan fans from the Grammys red carpet (video)

February 6, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

5 small changes in your daily routine that will make you happier

February 6, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Chivas fans no longer want Kid Quill: 'He's doing nothing'

February 6, 2024 Cassandra Curtis