Karol G's emotional message to his Venezuelan fans from the Grammys red carpet (video)

Colombian singer Karol G, while walking on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, United States. He sent his regards to his Venezuelan fans and reminded them that he will be in the country to perform in March with his “Tomorrow Will Be Bonito Tour.”

by Evening note

“Kisses to Venezuela, see you now, how exciting!”, was Karol G's message mid-walk down the red carpet next to the Venezuelan flag.

It's important to remember that the Medellin native will be arriving in Venezuela for the first time to perform at Simón Bolívar Memorial Stadium in Caracas on March 22, and tickets have largely sold out even though she is still weeks away from her show.

On social networks, Venezuelan fans take for granted the great moment they will experience with the themes of the “Pichota”, and the anxiety of the Caribbean public to live this magical experience was palpable.

See more