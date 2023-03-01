Just Fontaine, the record holder for scoring 13 World Cup goals, has passed away

ESPN Digital ServicesReading: 3 minutes.

Just Fontaine, a World Cup legend, has died at the age of 89 The Frenchman of Moroccan origin died in the French city of Toulouse. Fonteyn is best known for holding the record for the most goals scored in a World Cup with 13 goals in Sweden 1958.

Just Fontaine, one of the legends of French football and the record holder for goals in one World Cup with 13 goals in Sweden 1958, has died at the age of 89, his family announced on Wednesday.

Fontaine was a great figure in Stade de Reims from the 1950s and 1960s, with which he played in epic European Cup duels against Real Madrid, first with Raymond Kopa at his side and then with him in the Whites.

Just Fontaine celebrates after scoring four goals against Germany at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden Getty Images

Both clubs shone in the 1959 European Cup Final, which Real Madrid won 2-0, a tournament in which Fontaine was top scorer with ten goals.

With the French national team, he scored 30 goals in 21 matches. His remarkable achievement was scoring 13 goals during the 1958 World Cup held in Sweden, a record that has yet to be surpassed.

At that World Cup, France was defeated in the semi-finals and finished third, eliminating Brazil from the emerging Pelé, who took the title.

In the league, he scored 164 goals in 200 games. But two almost consecutive fractures of the left leg (a double in 1960 and a minor fracture in 1961) forced him to retire in 1962 at the age of only 29.

Fontaine was awarded the Golden Boot in honor of his record-breaking record during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in a “proud” ceremony in which he received the award from Ronaldo Nazario and Michel Platini.