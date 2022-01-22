January 23, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Joe Biden makes historic investment in US microchip production

Joe Biden makes historic investment in US microchip production

Zera Pearson January 23, 2022 2 min read

It’s no secret that things didn’t go the way Joe Biden wanted, which is why he had to resort to new investments to get back into the leagues.

It is important to add that at the beginning of his term, the President of the United States had to deal little by little with pressure, despite the decline in his popularity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Lack of spare parts affects Toyota production in Japan

January 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Iberian plane will have designs that refer to Puerto Rico from March

January 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The CEO who fired 900 employees on Zoom is back

January 21, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Joe Biden makes historic investment in US microchip production

January 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The five bikinis from ‘La Bebeshita’ that turned up the heat on Instagram

January 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

BUAP medicine agrees to return to direct activities on February 28

January 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“Go to Real Madrid”; Zlatan Mbappe advised about his future

January 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis