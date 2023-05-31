Job offers for Latinos in the United States, remotely! – Metro World News

It has become easier every day to align work environment with personal area post-COVID-19 pandemic. Remote work is here to stay and job offers are on various platforms, including social networks.

Many companies have a team that works from home, connected virtually. Job offers for Latinos are not left behind: they only require that those interested have “a good internet connection, access to a computer and a smartphone.”

Remote work does not distinguish country, skin color, gender, or age; All persons who wish may incline towards this method And look for job opportunities that fit your professional profile and trade.

UI/UX designer. “The company is looking for a skilled and talented UX Designer with exceptional UI design skills. The vacancy is part-time and involves working on a project for 20 hours per week,” according to their fulfillment on Linkedin, a social structure compatible with employment, business, and the business world.

The salary the company is offering is $4,166. To apply, interested persons should click here.

scrummaster. In the same network, “a company in the technology sector has opened a vacancy for a Scrum Master with a monthly salary of $5,000.”

On requirements, they stated: “Multi-task, have excellent communication skills, know Agile methodology and configure Scrum and Sprints. You also have to be product and customer service literate.” touches to apply.

software engineer. Solution Oriented, “Real estate company is looking for an experienced and dynamic Software Engineer who can help develop the project from scratch. The company is offering a salary of $9,916. Apply to the company on this connection.

Orienting yourself towards a remote job offer allows you to have more free time for personal growth, sharing with your loved ones, and doing various activities that enrich your physical and mental health, apart from getting better financial income.