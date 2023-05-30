Learn how to make a delicious chipotle and peanut sauce for your meat taquito

If something distinguishes Mexican food This is it Chili pepper and the corn, two food which is our icon nationwhich can be cooked in many ways, but what we want today is to share with you more, not less than one recipe to do one Chipotle sauce with Peanuts.

he chipotle pepper It is one of the Chili pepper most popular in Mexico It is usually used to prepare all kinds Sauceslike TingaAnd hash and long to the end. It’s made of Dried jalapeno pepper And smokerwhich imparts a unique flavour, which can surely help you spice up almost any of them Dishas in Tacitus JacketAnd A piece of meatetc.

Related news

For this a reason Is that now we want to tell you how you can make rich to retreat Very original and delicious, yes or yes, you should try it at least once in your life, and therefore here is the opportunity that you should not miss, to impress both your taste and that of those people with whom you decided to share it.

Meat that can be seasoned with this sauce

This sauce is kind of bandage which suits you, especially in Breaded milanesas or the chickAnd meat also pig cooked on ironSo start thinking about what food You can use it, because we’re sure you might have better ideas to put your sauce on. Chipotle with peanuts

Related news

he Peanuts that it dried fruitwhich in addition to being eaten roasted, is usually used in Gastronomy And cake shopBut either Sauces indicates, it can be used from Masseven in Homemade sauces And every daylike this one, but it can also give you plenty of nutrients, like: Dietary fiber, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

Peanuts are high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Photo: Pixabay

The benefits of peanuts

the Peanuts Rich Monounsaturated fats And polyunsaturated, which is beneficial for cardiovascular health. These fats can help lower levels of LDL (“bad” cholesterol) and increase levels of HDL (“good” cholesterol), which can reduce the risk of heart disease. So get to work!

ingredients

2 dried chipotle peppers

Half a cup of hot water

2 large tomatoes, roasted, sliced ​​and diced, with skin on

10 garlic cloves, roasted and minced with the skin on

1 teaspoon finely ground cinnamon

1 medium onion, cut into thin slices and grilled

2 crushed cloves

1 teaspoon of finely chopped marjoram

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup roasted unsalted peanuts

Salt to taste.

How is it prepared?