Learn how to make a delicious chipotle and peanut sauce for your meat taquito

Zera Pearson May 30, 2023 2 min read

If something distinguishes Mexican food This is it Chili pepper and the corn, two food which is our icon nationwhich can be cooked in many ways, but what we want today is to share with you more, not less than one recipe to do one Chipotle sauce with Peanuts.

he chipotle pepper It is one of the Chili pepper most popular in Mexico It is usually used to prepare all kinds Sauceslike TingaAnd hash and long to the end. It’s made of Dried jalapeno pepper And smokerwhich imparts a unique flavour, which can surely help you spice up almost any of them Dishas in Tacitus JacketAnd A piece of meatetc.

