JLo's clean makeup that empowers women 50 and up

Trends in the world beauty They range from bold to relaxed because, as with fashion, variety always comes first. Major celebrities in Hollywood show it through Look Through which she reinvents herself, to be a point of inspiration.

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the celebrities who knows a lot about beauty and fashion, to the point that she has become an icon, especially among women aged 50 years and above, as she 54 years old. With the release of her new album “This Is Me Now”, the singer and actress renewed her appearance pictureThis is also evident from the interviews he gives to promote his album, with which he resumes his musical career after a 10-year hiatus.

J.Lo has resumed her music career, so she is promoting her album “This Is Me Now”, as well as a movie of the same name. Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez, beautiful with clean makeup style

From his album hand, JLo He announced that he also worked on a film of the same name. To promote the film, Ben Affleck's wife gave various interviews and optioned the film Clean makeup Which consists of a makeup technique to obtain a luminous skin effect. Skin care is key to this look, as the goal is to look like you're not wearing makeup.

To get this lookthe “Get Right” and “Jenny from the Block” singer primarily used three products: Light foundation, Blush And The enlightener. Makeup gained depth thanks to shadows with neutral ranges and blurred eyeliner. The clean makeup of “The Diva of the Bronx” was completed with Natural shine.

For clean makeup, Jennifer Lopez takes care of her skin using the products of her beauty line. JLo Beauty page.

JLo Beauty

However, for Jennifer Lopez the most important thing is skin care Because this is how you take care of your skin. For this reason it maintains Healthy skin He is beautiful and 54 years old, which is why he receives many compliments. The “If You Marry I'll Kill You” actress shared on her social networks that she uses products from her beauty line in her skincare routine. JLo Beauty.

The dancer and businesswoman's brand is broad, but she recommends three top products: Cleansing gel cream, Serum And lotion cream. In fact, Jennifer Lopez asserts that it is the “essential skincare trio” that can be supplemented with other products, according to each person's needs.