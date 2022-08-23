JetBlue offers airline tickets starting at $39

Jet Blue It launched its second consecutive offer for the fall season on Tuesday, where travelers can get one-way flight tickets from $39.

According to the airline, The “Big Fall Sale” runs through Tuesday, August 30, at 11:59 p.m.And the fares are only available for travel from September 6 to November 16, 2022. However, Friday to Sunday travel cannot be included in this offer.

Travelers who want to plan their vacation with JetBlue Vacations can take advantage of discounted packages that include flights and hotels.

A search by New day One-way flights from San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin Airport were found between $49 and $154Including places like St. Thomas, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

The offer is also available on flights operated by JetBlue from Mercedita Airport in Ponce and Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla.

In early August, JetBlue launched its first offer of the fallPassengers can save $25 on a basic one-way fare of $50 or more per person.

The airline has also announced that it has revamped its in-flight snacks. Starting this month, the airline is offering two new snacks: Syphilis Plantain Chips and Simply Stellar Vegan Butter Pretzel Braids.