August 23, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

JetBlue offers airline tickets starting at $39

JetBlue offers airline tickets starting at $39

Winston Hale August 23, 2022 1 min read

Jet Blue It launched its second consecutive offer for the fall season on Tuesday, where travelers can get one-way flight tickets from $39.

According to the airline, The “Big Fall Sale” runs through Tuesday, August 30, at 11:59 p.m.And the fares are only available for travel from September 6 to November 16, 2022. However, Friday to Sunday travel cannot be included in this offer.

Travelers who want to plan their vacation with JetBlue Vacations can take advantage of discounted packages that include flights and hotels.

A search by New day One-way flights from San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin Airport were found between $49 and $154Including places like St. Thomas, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

The offer is also available on flights operated by JetBlue from Mercedita Airport in Ponce and Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla.

In early August, JetBlue launched its first offer of the fallPassengers can save $25 on a basic one-way fare of $50 or more per person.

The airline has also announced that it has revamped its in-flight snacks. Starting this month, the airline is offering two new snacks: Syphilis Plantain Chips and Simply Stellar Vegan Butter Pretzel Braids.

See also  New York launches video guide on coping with nuclear attack | In the video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

The mystery of the secret documents Donald Trump took from the White House

August 23, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Two killed in shooting in Atlanta; A woman was arrested at the airport

August 23, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

Mexico City, a paradise for American workers, not locals

August 22, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

JetBlue offers airline tickets starting at $39

August 23, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Changes in eating habits and the importance of personal well-being

August 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Goodbye Bonus, Ferretti says yes to Cruz Azul and will have Baca and Cata alternatives ready

August 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Hacienda and influencer Christian Agronte seal an agreement

August 23, 2022 Phyllis Ward