J Balvin: “I’m sure the Pope loves reggaeton”

Colombian singer-songwriter Today, J Balvin shared a meeting with other artists with Pope Francis in the Vatican Over two hours, he confirmed that the Pope “loves reggaeton” and that he has a “good relationship” with him.

“I’m sure he likes reggaeton. If he likes football, he likes reggaeton,” J. Balvin told a small group of media, including EFE, after meeting Francisco. “I was talking to him and we had a very good connection, and I’m going to give him a record so he can get it,” he added with a laugh.

J Balvin, along with other artists, such as Mexicans Eduardo Verastegui and Alexander Acha, participated in a meeting of the Vitay Foundation, which wants to study “how arts, media, and entertainment can be used to promote unity, hope, and encounter between people globally.”

The producer said his encounter with Francisco “was brutal”. “Just a fact of seeing Pope Francisco It makes you feel good and also makes me proud that he’s the first Latin pope. “Pope Francis has brought something new to the Vatican, to the Catholic religion, and his humility is exemplary,” he added.

And about what was discussed during the meeting, the singer highlighted: “I can help with my music, in my concerts. Music is a way to send positive messages. I think I can send a good message with my songs, as I can talk about them.” Love, because I believe that God is loving and merciful.”

For young people, J. Balvin recommended that they listen or read the interviews with Francisco so that they can understand his message because he is “a very different pope from previous popes.”

“For me, this is the coolest daddy,” the artist added. Pope Talk to young people “Be very real.

“He’s ‘cool’ because he shows himself as he is, with this position of great responsibility and privilege, behaving as if he was the same person who left his neighborhood and that’s what everyone says. He’s real, he doesn’t intend to change his essence to be Pope,” Gee explained. Balvin, who sounded excited after the appointment.

During the meeting, which was behind closed doors, Mr. Pope Francisco He addressed a few words to them and then had a conversation with them all, asking what they could contribute to bringing more beauty into the world or how they could get a greater commitment, some of the participants told EFE.

In a brief statement, the Vatican reported that the Pope indicated some paths of communication, “such as truth, the good, and especially for artists, the beauty, the path of contemplation.”

“You advocates of beauty!” The Pope said to them, adding: “Beauty is good, beauty heals, beauty takes you forward on the way!”