Protesters carry to Old San Juan items damaged by power outages and voltage changes

Funding what was her television, Raquel Quinones, a resident of Aguadilla, on Thursday participated in a demonstration against the public-private partnership (PPP) between the government and LUMA Energy.

“I decided to come to the demonstration because if I suffer harm through LUMA and do not express myself, I do not feel myself, (then) I have no right to protest, to say anything. If I protest and stand in solidarity with people, I can demand it,” he said. Quines, who explained that he lost the TV his son gave him a year ago due to “low electricity,” according to the testimony of a technician.

The 67-year-old woman, like dozens of protesters, went this afternoon to the La Fortaleza district to demand that the contract be rescinded. Facing heavy police surveillance, who immediately closed the streets around the Executive Palace, the protesters decided to focus on the main square. There they deposited fans, televisions, and computer monitors, among other things, which they said were damaged by power outages or constant changes in electricity voltage.

“In Aguadilla,[the power outage]happens practically every day. You can go for hours for a whole day. It all depends,” the 62-year-old added.

Before the start of the demonstration, scheduled for 5 p.m., Governor Pedro Pierluisi warned that putting “trash” on the street was illegal. In addition, he said that the protesters were helped by their right to express their opinions, but demanded that the police be respected and the laws followed.

Asked what will happen to the LUMA Energy supplemental contract that expires on November 30, Pierluisi said that date has not yet come.

“I am very aware of the number of subscribers without electricity. What I want is a stable network.

A protester shows a banner during a demonstration Thursday in Old San Juan. (David Villavan/Staff)

Angry and angry people

“I don’t want to talk,” replied Clarissa Ramos, a resident of Caguas. new day He asked him what should happen to the LUMA Energy contract.

His participation in the demonstration was driven by the high bill he has received in recent months, despite the failures in the service provided by LUMA Energy.

“I paid between $50 and $60 (monthly). The last one came to me for $98. I live alone. I’m retired. I can’t,” he said, he doesn’t have appliances that cause exorbitant electricity costs like a dryer, water heater, and electric stove.

“What I see in the bill is that they are paying me for fuel. My consumption has not increased. The woman demanded ‘This contract should be cancelled.’”

Jose Hernandez claimed the same thing, even wearing a T-shirt with the image of the governor and the words “Pierluisi resign.”

“As for me, Puerto Rico had no governor after we removed Ricky (Rosello as governor). The man with the pedestal fan said:

“In the recent power outage, the fan and the TV set were damaged. They (the government) have had a year and a half to prove that they have goodwill with the people and so far they haven’t proven it. People are really tired,” Hernandez added.

He attributed to a “political strategy” the governor’s statements that he kept Luma Energy under surveillance.

Actor Teófilo Torres was present at the demonstration as Pateco, who between sentences questioned the actions of politicians. There was no shortage of slogans to the rhythm of the batukadas and placards calling for the cancellation of the contract with LUMA Energy and/or the governor’s resignation.

Jose Rodriguez, from Rio Piedras, said he did not believe in the governor. He explained that he attended the rally because in the middle of hurricane season he feared that with the energy service provided by LUMA Energy, “the country will remain in complete darkness.”

“I, as an individual, can survive. But I have to think about the high number of bedriddens, which exceeds 30,000. I have to think about what happened after Hurricane Maria and my colleagues from UTIER, from the electric power company were the ones who built the system All with their experience.

He doubted that in the face of a major hurricane, LUMA Energy could handle the emergency. “They left us part of the medical center without electricity,” he recalls the recent event that kept the university hospital in the dark.

Reinaldo Alvarado Rivera, a retired teacher from Naranjito, holding a faulty television, also questioned the governor’s actions toward LUMA Energy.

“The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, is Loma’s attorney because with all the chaos that LUMA has caused, he keeps defending it and doesn’t want to remove them, so if he doesn’t want to remove them, we will go remove Pierluisi.”

Immediately, he emphasized that people were upset not only against the contract with LUMA, but also with the poor state of public schools, highways, increases in electricity, expensive gasoline, and a bad economy.

“What are they looking for? They have strangled this country. We are already tired. We will do whatever it takes to defend ourselves from this anger,” he stressed.