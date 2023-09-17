INE consultants rejected YouTuber 4T’s use of the conference room to record a podcast

YouTuber and former Morena candidate, Juncal Solano, with a representative of the Guinda Party in front of the National Institute of Statistics (Photo: Twitter/juncalssolano)

After the scandal broke out Advertising For the so-called “fourth transformation” (4T), Juncal Solano, to use Session room General Counsel of the National Electoral Institute (Where are you?) as a setting for Record a podcast With an actor Brown woman Before the aforementioned body, Representative Euripides Flores, the institute authorities spoke on this subject on Saturday.

Through her accounts, X (formerly Twitter), the electoral advisor Dania Ravel And his counterpart Jaime Rivera They did not agree to use the institute’s main hall to implement this type of content. The country is going through a federal process and all those responsible for the National Institute of Statistics must respect constitutional principles Fairness and integrity in the competition.

In this sense, Ravel indicated that it was An unprecedented fact They were informed that the head of the communications area of ​​the National Institute of Statistics, José Romo, He did not ask for permission So:

“I have never known of a case where the General Council Chamber was used (without session) by one of the parties for an interview. We were told that it was a “misinterpretation” by someone heading a district, who is new to the position, and made the decision without consulting his superiors.

Counselor Dania Ravel (Photo: Twitter/INEMexico)

For his part, Counselor Rivera confirmed this “There is no good reason for anyone to allow the Common Council Chamber to be used for this purpose.”

In this regard, citizens, journalists, and analysts via social networks called for… And punishment for those responsible and involvedBecause never before has a political party used the facilities of the National Institute of Statistics to carry out propaganda. Even SED members cannot enter the main hall except during plenary sessions.

Moreover, other users of the network stated that since the arrival of Guadalupe Tade As chief chancellor, he demonstrated electoral judgment with certainty “Permissibility” in front of “Illegal” presidential campaigns. From Morena, although also from the opposition bloc.

But, unlike the former president of the institute, Lorenzo Córdova, Taddei It was well received by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador And legislators of 4T.

Presidential advisor of the National Electoral Party, Guadalupe Taddei, receives a gift from Morena deputies when presenting her draft budget for 2024 (Photo: Twitter/INEMexico)

“The General Council Chamber is not a public placeas the alternative says (to Morena before INE), as one of the many errors that are said […] Why is Morena now assuming and exercising these “freedoms”?“wrote the reporter from Millennium TVJanet Lopez Ponce.

In this regard, Juncal Solano responded, stressing that: “uncomfortable” From journalists and specialists because now The National Institute of Statistics “belongs to the people.”

“Transcendental (sic) changes in institutions, now belong to the people, are achievable and accessible; “This disturbs and upsets the traditional media and the leaders who thought they were the owners.”

He added: “For the woman who says the building has been misused, I invite her to report it herself.”

Until 4:00 p.m. on September 16 INE has not issued an official position the case.

In addition to a YouTube channel, Juncal Solano has a podcast called The horseshoe of democracyWhere he usually conducts interviews 4T characters.

Registration in the INE meeting room (Photo: Twitter/juncalssolano)

It was the same influencer Jalisco who on September 15 shared photos and videos of the interview with Euripides Flores, who calls himself the “arrogant” lawyer, through his Instagram account:

“Friends, today we are sent from the National Institute of Statistics. We met our representative from the Morena Party, our colleague Euripides […] How can we forget the clashes that occurred with Lorenzo Córdova (Former President of the National Institute of Statistics) And the most important thing is what will come in 2024…”, he mentioned in his stories.

After the event spread and sparked anger, the Moreno representative justified the use of the facilities by ensuring that he was a member of the General Council, with a voice but without the right to vote. You have the right to use the said space.

(Screenshot: Instagram/euripidesf)

“I conclude that those who will criticize the interview given to me by @juncalssolano in Herradura de la Democracia do so out of ignorance. They don’t like it but I am a member of the INE CG and I have the right to use that public space (of the people).”

It is worth noting that in the 2021 midterm elections, Solano competed with Morena for local delegate In his state, but he did not get enough votes.

Moreover, it is Shareholder in the company Communications call Telecommunicationswhich she received in the same year Privileges Through the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT).