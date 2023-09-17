September 18, 2023

Karen Mayorga’s last message

Phyllis Ward September 18, 2023 2 min read

Karen Mayorga Zaccaria, 20, was studying nursing.

Karen Patricia Mayorga Zacarias (20) was found dead in Zacapa, Guatemala.

She died by suffocation, according to the Public Prosecution.

Last we heard from her Karen Patricia Mayorga Zacarias, 20 years old, It was September 14 around 7pm.

A phone call to her aunt to go pick her up at the Zacapa bus station worried them. So much so that she made them activate the Isabel-Claudina alert so they would never hear from her again.

Mayorga Zacarias’s dream was to graduate as a nurse and provide for her family.

He had enrolled in the health sciences program at Rafael Landívar University.

But the pain began when she informed them over the phone that an unknown person was stalking her, and she feared he would do something to her.

They heard her disturbed on the comms. After that he disappeared.

During that night and early morning of September 15, the family searched for her wherever they thought she might be. They activated the alert and asked the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Public Prosecution (MP) to search for her.

They explained to them that she had informed that she feared for her life.

But they didn’t find him. In fact, her boyfriend, who resides in the United States, according to family members, did a remote search for the cell phone and the location that turned up was near a neighborhood called San Rafael that abuts another residential area called La Cima.

Early in the morning, they insisted on searching for her, but it was not until the morning of September 15 that a photo spread on social media to alert the family. The body of one of the people was seen, and upon his arrival, They found that she was the young woman.

The location of the cell phone made by the friend coincided with the valley that divides the two colonies of Zacapaneca. In a ditch in the area, they found Karen Patricia’s body without clothes and with only her bra.

09/17/202316:17 h. / Writing on the Internet

