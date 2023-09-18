“When does fall 2023 start?” Daily menu

Meteorologically, autumn begins on September 1, but the September equinox gives way to astronomical autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, and spring in the South.

Autumn 2023 will begin in the Northern Hemisphere on Saturday, September 23, at 06:50 UTC, according to calculations by the Spanish National Astronomical Observatory. This season lasts about 89 days and 21 hours, and ends on December 22 with the beginning of winter.

The beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere is determined by the moment when the Earth passes the point in its orbit from which the center of the Sun crosses the celestial equator in its apparent southward motion. On the day this happens, the length of the day and night practically coincide. This circumstance is also called the autumnal equinox.

While autumn begins in the Northern Hemisphere, spring begins in the Southern Hemisphere.

What astronomical phenomena can be observed?

During the fall of 2023, two eclipses will occur, one of the sun and one of the moon. The solar eclipse will occur on October 14, and it will be annular and will be seen in America. In Spain, it will be partially visible in the far west of the Canary Islands, but at very low degrees. The lunar eclipse will occur on October 28, and it will be partial, and will be seen in eastern America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The bias phase (visible in Spain) will start at 19:35 UTC and end at 20:53.

Other phenomena of astronomical interest during the fall of 2023 will be the very intense meteor showers, which are expected to reach a maximum around October 8, the Orions, with a maximum around October 21, the Leonids, with a maximum around November 17, and the Gemenides, With a maximum around October 21. Maximum around December 14th. The fall full moon will occur on September 29, October 28, and November 27.

The beginning of autumn can occur, at most, on four different dates in the calendar (September 21 to 24). Throughout the 21st century, autumn will begin on September 22 and 23 (the official Spanish date), with its first beginning in 2096 and its last beginning in 2003. The differences from year to year are due to the way autumn is conducted. The sequence of years according to the calendar (some leap years, some not) is proportional to the duration of each Earth’s orbit around the Sun.

Early fall is the time of year when day length decreases most quickly. At the latitudes of the peninsula, the sun rises more than a minute later in the morning than the previous day, and in the afternoon it sets more than a minute earlier. As a result, at the beginning of autumn, the time the sun is above the horizon decreases by about three minutes each day.