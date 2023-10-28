Hurricane Otis destroyed his savings and his home in Acapulco. Devastating images

he Category 5 Hurricane Otis It has already been categorized as Most devastating to Acapulco. What could have been a tropical storm became a nightmare for Acapulqueños and tourists who could not do anything to evacuate and had to Stand up to the force of nature as best they can.

Acapulco was left in ruins within a few hours And more Famous They were affected For this Natural disaster Like an actress Ingrid Martz. According to the villain of the TV series “Vencer la culpa” He invested everything he earned in the Televisa project in decorating his property in Acapulco and now has nothing left.

Another case is case Letty Calderon. The actress used her social networks Show photos of when their home in Acapulco was completely destroyed.

“What you achieve with great effort disappears overnight.” Books next to Pictures of what’s left of his apartment.

In the pictures you can see that the pool is completely covered. The bark and palm trees remained practically from the building.

This is what the pool/Instagram area looked like



definitely The pictures are heartbreaking It reveals only a small part of what has now become a reality for Acapulco and its surrounding areas.

The actress is concerned about the people who worked in the apartment building, as the majority of people in Acapulco so far are incommunicado / Instagram



Despite the financial losses incurred… The actress stated that what worries her most are the people who were there: “What worries me and hurts me the most is all the people who worked there and their families,” he said.

He ended his letter with a request from God: ““All residents of Guerrero, may God help us get out of this soon.”