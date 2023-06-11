How to switch back from WhatsApp Business to regular WhatsApp without losing your chats | data

WhatsApp for business It is undoubtedly quite a practical alternative for users in case they want to separate their business conversations and more personal ones. That’s why Meta App has created this exclusive version; However, you may now seek to return to Ordinary WhatsApp without losing your conversations.

If you want this, either because you’re running out of space on your Android phone or simply because you no longer want to associate your phone number with a work account, don’t worry, that’s because you can make it happen in a few steps.

Similarly, at MAG we recommend that you make a WhatsApp Business backup beforehand to preserve your chats and all the information you have stored. For this, we share a guide with all pointers.

So you can switch back from WhatsApp Business to the regular WhatsApp

If you no longer use your WhatsApp Business account for work and want to go back to normal to contact your friends, family or partner, we will explain the steps you should follow.

The first step is to download the WhatsApp application on your Android phone.

To do this, go to the Play Store and search for WhatsApp.

Click on “Install” and wait for it to download to your mobile phone.

Now, open WhatsApp Business and access the Settings.

Next, tap on the “Chats” option.

Next, click on “Chat Backup”.

Among the alternatives, choose “Back Up Now”.

This will store your conversations in Google Drive.

Once done, uninstall WhatsApp Business on your cell phone.

Open WhatsApp and enter your phone number.

Perform the verification steps, as described in the application.

Finally, click “Restore” and wait for the process to finish.

This way you will have normal WhatsApp on your mobile device with all your conversations intact. Remember, you can always go back to using the business version without issues.

How to enable emoji thumbnails in WhatsApp

The first thing you should do is update WhatsApp.

For this, the best thing would always be to do them through official channels such as Google Play or the iOS Store.

After that, go to WhatsApp and open any chat.

At that moment you can activate the keyboard.

Access the emojis you want.

Now type an asterisk before the emoji you want to send, and then close it with an asterisk as well.

This way, all you have to do is send it.

Send it and you’ll see that the emoji that previously appeared large will now become a thumbnail.

Very few people know this trick, you can even do the same thing with animated icons like a red heart.

