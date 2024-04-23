How to record a video call on WhatsApp

Video calls can be recorded on Android and iPhone without having to download additional apps, while keeping in mind the other person's privacy. (Effy)

Recording a video call is a very practical option in some cases. In WhatsApp, this is a process that can be done in different ways and can be done from Android, iOS and also on PC.

So in case you are interested in recording cell phone screen during a video call in Meta app, Below we will explain the process through its different versions and capabilities.

For Android device users, there are several options for recording video calls on WhatsApp. One of the easiest ways is to use the native screen recording feature. Since most devices on this OS are running version 10 or higher, this feature is available immediately.

To activate screen recording, simply follow these steps:

Access the quick settings panel by swiping down from the top of the screen.

Find and select the “Screen Recording” option in the quick settings panel.

Configure recording preferences, such as including microphone audio, from the Screen Recording settings menu.

Start screen recording before starting the video call on WhatsApp.

When the video call ends, stop screen recording from the notification panel.

This screen recording feature is a quick and easy way to capture your video calls on WhatsApp Without having to download additional applications.

However, it is important to keep in mind that the cell phone is already using the microphone to communicate with the other person, which is why the audio of the call will not be recorded. The solution to this problem is to download an additional platform that allows you to record screen and audio at the same time.

Some of the options available on the Google Play Store are Rec (Screen Recorder), AZ Screen Recorder, and Du Recorder. They all work in a similar way and the video will be saved to the device gallery.

For users of iOS devices, such as iPhone and iPad, It is also possible to record video calls on WhatsApp using the screen recording feature built into the operating systemsince version 11.

Here are the steps to activate screen recording on iOS devices:

Access Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner of the screen (on devices with iOS 12 or higher) or up from the bottom of the screen (on devices with iOS 11).

Make sure to include the Screen Recording option in Control Center. If not, add it from your device settings.

Start screen recording from Control Center before starting the WhatsApp video call.

When the video call ends, stop screen recording from Control Center.

For those who prefer to use WhatsApp on their computers, it is also possible to record video calls using screen recording software. Two popular options are Movavi Screen Recorder and Apowersoft, which allow you to capture your computer screen during a video call and save it as a video file.

To record a WhatsApp video call from your computer, follow these steps: