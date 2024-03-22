How to Get an H-2B Work Visa: Process and Requirements

Honduras

In an increasingly globalized world, the search for job opportunities knows no boundaries. The H-2B work visa is a beacon of hope that allows international workers to realize their American dream by providing a path to work temporarily in the United States in non-labor related jobs. Agriculture. The process of obtaining this visa is a journey that begins with a Temporary Employment Certificate application. Department of Labor (DOL) By the US boss. This important form establishes the basis for Form I-129, which is filed with US Citizenship and Immigration Services. (USCIS).

For workers outside the US, the next step is to apply for an H-2B visa at a US embassy or consulate in their home country. This is an exciting time as it marks the beginning of a new phase in your journey towards employment America. On January 9, 2024, USCIS announced that it had received enough petitions to obtain 20,716 H-2B visas available to returning workers in the first half of fiscal year 2024. However, in an exciting twist, the Department of Homeland Security and USCIS, along with the DOL, issued a tentative final rule in fiscal year 2024 that would make an additional 64,716 H-2B visas available to temporary non-agricultural workers. The in-person interview requirement is waived for certain temporary employment nonimmigrant visa applicants who have a petition approved by USCIS. The H-2 applicants An interview is not required for those who have received at least one H-2A or H-2B visa in the past 48 months. See also October 2023 General Conference

To begin this journey, candidates must have a valid job offer American boss, Must demonstrate that the job is temporary and be willing to return to their home country at the end of the employment period. In addition, they must be qualified and have the necessary experience to perform the work offered. On the other hand, a U.S. employer seeking an H-2B visa for a worker must demonstrate the need for foreign workers and that there are not enough U.S. workers to perform the required functions.