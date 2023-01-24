January 24, 2023

Des Moines, Iowa, school shooting leaves 2 students dead and one staff member in critical condition, officials say

Winston Hale January 24, 2023 1 min read
Two students were killed in a shooting in Des Moines, Iowa.

(CNN) — A shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, charter school left at least two students dead and a staff member in critical condition, according to the city’s police department.

At 12:53 p.m., police and fire personnel responded to a report of a shooting at 455 SW 5th Street, where a charter school is located.

Des Moines shooting

Des Moines police at the scene of the shooting.

The team rescued the injured and took them to various hospitals. The ages of the victims and suspects have not been released.

“Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting, 2 miles away, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and detectives conducted a traffic stop and arrested several suspects,” the report said.

“The incident was definitely targeted,” Police Sergeant Paul Parisek said during a news conference. “It’s not random. There’s nothing random about it. It’s definitely a targeted incident. But until we get a motive, we’re going to try to figure it out.”

Police have not identified the suspects or indicated whether they are facing formal charges.

