March 8, 2023

How much does it cost to replace the timing chain on your car?

Roger Rehbein March 6, 2023

time chains It started to be used in cars because it has a very long useful life. In fact, most timing chains will easily last 150,000 to 200,000 miles from a single timing chain.

This is almost twice as long as the date range can last. At most, the only thing you will need to replace are the plastic guides used to power the chain which usually wear out after 150,000 miles.

However, when the recommended time comes, you will need to replace the timing chain and you should be prepared to spend that much.

How much does it cost to replace the timing chain?

Manufacturers often design time series to last the life of the car. But if they have any sudden problems, a timely fix might be ideal.

In some lucky cases, you just need to replace your timing chain to return your cam system to its original condition. In other cases, you may find it best to skip the exchange or repair and get a new car instead.

The average cost of replacing a timing chain is around $350 to $5,000, but some can go up to $10,000 depending on the technology and professional level of workmanship. You can expect the average replacement to cost less than $800 in some severe or highly qualified cases.

However, if you have a complex engine, it can cost several thousand dollars. Inside are all the necessary supply pieces that can cost anywhere from $50 to about $400. The rest are all labor costs.

