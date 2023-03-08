Streaming world map: Netflix is ​​master and master

Thanks to Graph Posted in visionary capitalistthe web that created the map With FlixPatrol dataa resource that periodically examines which platforms have the most subscribers by country We could see broadcast platforms with more users in every country in the world.

And of course, Netflix takes first place with 78 countries and more than 200 million customers worldwide.

The dominance of the American service in particular Prominent in Europe, Central and South America And in some Asian countries.

Behind Netflix is ​​Canal + (MyCANAL), which is very popular in many countries on the African continent, south of the Sahara. In Africa, Shaheed (from the UAE) and Showmax (South Africa) have a significant presence. Only in fifth place is another acquaintance: Amazon Prime Video with 5 countries, with Canada being the largest. There are also four US streaming services such as HBO Max (79.9 million), Hulu (48 million), Paramount+ (46 million), and Apple TV (40 million) that have Big audience but not the first place in any country in the world.

