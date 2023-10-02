How much does a person spend daily to buy basic food baskets?

In August, a person spent an average of $2.07 on food from the basic basket in urban areas, according to data from the National Electoral Office.
In August, a person spent an average of $2.07 on food from the basic basket in urban areas, according to data from the National Office of Statistics and Census (ONEC). If 10% of the cost of cooking the products is added, the cost rises to $2.28.
However, if compared to food prices in January this year, the cost per person was $1.99.
In rural areas, the cost was $1.34 per person.
For a family of four
Meanwhile, daily food costs for a family group of about 4 people were $8.50 as of August, but only consumed basic foods (eg: beans, rice, tortillas, eggs, bread). But in January of this year, those expenses amounted to $8.16.
In rural areas the cost was $6.30.
They eat less
A survey conducted by Francisco Gavidia University showed that residents have stopped consuming beef, chicken and eggs due to high costs.
