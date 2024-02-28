ETECSA announces changes to the Cuban Nauta portal

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), the only company of its kind in the country, this week announced changes to access to the Nauta portal. What will these differences be, active soon? We're telling you.

This Cuban technological entity has reported on the modifications made to the Nauta portal, which will soon be accessible through the new link http://nauta.cu. In addition, it will be possible to manage Nauta and landline services without having to frequently access the portal or visit the ETECSA commercial office at your location.

As if that wasn't enough, it will now have greater security by including a notifications option for sensitive operations such as password changes, transfers and recharges, ETECSA said in page Official.

“If you are still using www.portal.nauta.cu To consult and recharge your Nauta accounts, this information is important to you. Very soon, the website www.portal.nauta.cu that our customers use to consult, transfer and recharge their nauta accounts will stop providing the service and only the nauta user portal will be able to use it. “www.nauta.cu” They add.

Changes to the ETECSA Nauta portal

What else do these changes bring to the ETECSA Nauta portal? According to them andThe Nauta User Portal has now been transformed and offers a new look that is customer-centric and not service-centric, as it was seen until now.

That is, before registering at https://www.portal.nauta.cu using your international navigation account username and the corresponding navigation password; You must now register at https://www.nauta.cu with a new username and password, which are the same ones you use to perform actions from the Online Service at https://www.etecsa.cu or https://www. .tienda.etecsa.cu. If you are already using this option, you will need to log in using your current registration for this portal.

It also includes, according to ETECSA, greater security by including the option of notifications for sensitive operations such as password changes, transfers and recharges. Other improvements are:

Manage all Nauta services that the customer receives, without having to go to a commercial office or enter the portal several times to manage each of his services.

Create an international navigation account.

Disconnect your browsing session.

Reminder notifications for Nauta Home service before the blocking date and deletion date.

Payments and recharges using the “Transfermóvil” payment gateway.

Displaying the mobile and landline (basic) services that the customer owns.

Banner section with information of interest.