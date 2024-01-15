How long does it take to get a green card for immigrants in Cuba?

You must obtain a green card if you immigrate and live in the United States. It is a document that recognizes and supports permanent legal residence in the United States.

A green card is issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Once obtained, it gives the person different rights, allowing them to apply for US citizenship after five years.

Cuban nationals or Cuban citizens residing in the United States may obtain permanent residency through another means. In this case they can opt for the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1996 (CAA) as indicated by USCIS.

Requirements for getting a green card

USCIS requires you to meet certain requirements to get a green card under the CAA.

You must properly file Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Resident or Adjust Status.

Be a naturalized or Cuban citizen.

Must have been examined and admitted or paroled after January 1, 1959.

You must have been in the United States for at least one year when you filed your Form I-485.

Be physically present in the United States at the time you file your Form I-485.

You are admitted to the United States for permanent residence or are eligible for a waiver of inadmissibility or other immigration relief.

USCIS is entitled to favorable treatment of discretion.

The main applicant must present evidence of Cuban citizenship or birth in Cuba.

For example, a Republic of Cuba passport, either expired or current, indicates Cuba as the passport holder's place of birth.

Birth certificate issued by the relevant civil registry in Cuba.

If you were not born in Cuba but you are a Cuban citizen, you can prove it by presenting the following documents:

Valid Cuban passport (Passport of the Republic of Cuba).

Citizenship Certificate.

Citizenship letter.

How long does a green card take?

The process of getting a green card can take months or even a year.

You should wait four to eight weeks after submitting your application. At this time, you will receive an email notification with the date for the settlement of the position interview.

The adjustment of status interview notice is sent as Form I-797, Notice of Action. Generally, the interview takes 6 to 12 months after the I-485 is filed. This should be enough time to prepare your answers and documents.

After the interview, if all goes well, you may be granted permanent residency.

You will receive your green card within 8 to 14 months of submitting your application.

If your application is rejected, you will be sent a notice explaining the reasons for the rejection.

By 2024, the government is expected to issue 165,000 green cards or permanent resident cards.

The Biden administration has proposed creating a new visa category for workers in essential industries. Those working in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing will have the opportunity to obtain permanent residency.