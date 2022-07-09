US Secret Service Director resigns from Snapchat

Director of the US Secret Service. – The organization responsible for security, among others, the President of the country-James Murray announced this Thursday that he will be stepping down at the end of the month, and the local press revealed that he will be taking a job at the social networking company. Snapchat.

In a statement, Murray will retire from the body on July 30 after 27 years of service, three of which were appointed director in May 2019 by then-President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

The Washington Post newspaper, citing an anonymous source from the US Department of Homeland Security, said Murray had already accepted a security position at Snap. Snapchat.

In a statement, the nation’s president, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, said they were “incredibly grateful” for Murray’s service in protecting them in recent years, and that it “reflects what it means to put a duty on him.” “.

For her part, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a news conference that Murray’s departure had been in the works for months and had nothing to do with the controversy surrounding the Secret Service in recent days. Regarding his performance on January 6, 2021.

Last week, a former White House staffer during the previous administration told a panel investigating the attack on Capitol Hill that Trump ordered his limousine driver to drive to Congress and when he refused, the then-president tried to take control of the steering wheel.

Anonymous sources have been denying this fact to the press since the moment of the report, and have assured that the Secret Service is in a position to deny what the former employee said and testify under oath, which has not yet happened.