How can you determine if a call is spam or fraudulent?

Since its inception and spread, Cell phone It has completely changed people's lives, opening up the possibility of staying in touch with the rest of the world anytime and anywhere.

However, as with any other invention, some inconveniences and stressful situations have arisen, such as unwanted calls or… scam.

Hundreds of service companies or scammers call every number they can find every day to try to find out time availability, sell plans and subscriptions, or get money from people.

This is why many people decide to simply stop answering unknown numbers, but this can sometimes represent a missed opportunity.

Fortunately, phones that run on the operating system Android They have two features specifically designed to protect their users from these types of unwanted calls: caller ID and spam call filtering.

The first option works thanks to the Google My Business platform that many companies follow. It is activated automatically and provides users with information about the unknown number if a company has the data registered on the platform, such as a telephone company, for example.

The spam call filter, on the other hand, needs to be activated by users and, as its name suggests, promises to block unwanted calls. These messages will then appear in your call log, with the qualifier “Spam” next to them. It is activated as follows:

Open the Phone app.

Click on “More Options”, represented by three vertical dots.

Go to Settings, then Caller ID & Spam.

Make sure that the “Display Caller ID” option is active.

Activate Spam Call Filtering.

This will silence all numbers that Google Mark as spam. If you receive a call that is not recognized by the server, you can report the number as spam and block your calls on future occasions.

Although phones Manzana They don't have that option, there's an app called TrueCaller, which acts as a kind of support network for identifying numbers.

In it, users name the calls they receive (for example: “Spam – phone company”), and the application displays to its users on the screen, when they receive a call from the same number, the reported name and the number of reports.

Users iPhone You can activate Caller ID using TrueCaller from Settings, Phone, Caller ID & Block, TrueCaller. Of course, you must first install the application.