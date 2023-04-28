How AI is already changing recruitment and job search

Face-to-face job interviews could gain another value from AI.

Since November 2022, Artificial Intelligence (AI) ChatGPT chatbot It allowed anyone with access to the internet to create almost any type of script.

It can be complex essays, short notes or poems. Even with basic directives, chat It can complete complex writing tasks in minutes and serve as a creative tool for quickly producing effective content.

“I’ve had students use ChatGPT to write calls for parking tickets,” says Vince Miller, professor of sociology and cultural studies at the University of Kent in the UK.

But in general, technology allows People who don’t necessarily have the best writing skills suddenly have themhe adds.

Among those reporting such benefits are job seekers. Leveraging a huge pool of data, text and words, ChatGPT – powered by OpenAI – can write compelling cover letters or piece together professional details into a well-rounded resume.

Want to email the hiring manager? Ask the chatbot, then copy and paste the AI-generated text directly into the message.

But hiring managers are no stranger to this: They already know it Candidates are based on artificial intelligenceAnd it is possible that they will do so more as technology advances in development.

This can create a file Change in job applications As we know them, diverting recruiters away from traditional methods of evaluating candidates.

The positive side

Not all recruits see the use of AI as a red flag, or something to worry about.

At short notice, hiring managers are unlikely to distinguish between a cover letter written by a candidate and one issued by an AI, says Adam Nicol, director of marketing at UK-based recruitment and recruitment consultancy Randstad.

The language generated by ChatGPT looks clean, Although it uses formulas. Compared to most cover letters, there are no idiosyncrasies; No red flags, but no personality either.

Using AI is considered a bad thing by some recruits, but others say it’s a good challenge.

Although, he says so I wouldn’t necessarily consider this cheating in the recruitment process.

“It helps those who aren’t the best at writing and editing produce an organized summary of their professional highlights. It’s the digital version of asking a friend to review your resume,” he argues.

Nicole indicates that the recruits are still They already rely less on traditional methods of evaluating candidates.

The cover letter has been around for years: Hiring managers read a resume in less than 10 seconds, let alone a 200-word personal statement. At best, a cover letter is an exercise. Checking the boxes that accompany a resume; it’s practically outdated. “.

Instead, Nicole says so Recruiters increasingly prefer to view a candidate’s social media and LinkedIn profile to understand his character.

He adds that as more candidates use AI to compose their written materials, the importance of these application elements becomes irrelevant.

“If someone can artificially improve the email they send to the hiring manager, the email doesn’t make sense,” says Miller, from the University of Kent.

Evaluation changes

Experts say standard hiring processes may change as a result of new technology.

For example, since AI can create pre-interview presentations, so can employers Introducing harsher ratings in response.

“(The employer’s) responsibility is to test and evaluate What machines can’t dosays Miller.

“While AI can organize data in interesting ways, it is not particularly creative: it can only work with what is already there. So that could mean assessments that require More creative and abstract thinking of the candidate.”

In addition, there could be a greater focus on vetting candidates in face-to-face situations, says Brooke Weddell, partner at consulting firm McKinsey & Company in Washington, DC.

“Unlike cover letters, which typically convey little information crucial to an actual hiring decision, employers take a close look at your cultural background and soft skills during the interview process,” he says.

On the other hand, some recruits They are already starting to adopt new AI tools in their part of the hiring process.

For example, some large companies are leveraging AI in the recruitment process to test the qualities of job seekers through skills and personality assessments, which use data-driven behavioral insights to match candidates with job openings and learn your soft skills.

These types of emerging platforms provide recruiters with more data about candidates They can also change the job application processespecially as we “move from degree certificates to skills-based employment,” Weddell says.

And this may be just the beginning of the big changes to come.

