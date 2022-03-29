Here’s what the Florida ICON Park Operations Manual says

A boy dies at an amusement park in Iowa 0:51

(CNN) – The state crash report says the seat of a teenager who fell from an amusement park in Florida last week has been blocked.

Tire Sampson, 14, fell from a free fall tower carrying passengers to a height of 130 meters on Thursday and then crashed at 120km / h. Icon Park in OrlandoWhere the incident took place.

According to eyewitnesses from the riding crew and a report obtained by CNN, Sampson was out of the seat when magnets were activated to slow down the ride.

“The saddle was still down and locked when the ride was stopped,” says a report by the Florida Division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The report named three witnesses and listed all the staff.

Is the young man too old for attraction?

There are also questions as to whether the teen is too old to be allowed to ride.

On Friday, Dyer Samson’s father, Yarnell, asked CNN if his son’s size and weight requirements were met: “My son is 6’5, 340. So, he’s a big guy.”

The Gravity Operations and Maintenance Guide, published online by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, lists the maximum passenger weight as 130 kg (approximately 287 pounds): Otherwise, do not let him ride. “

It is unclear whether Samson complied with the seat’s definitions or if the bracket did not fit properly.

The CNN Ride operator and ICON approached the park to ask if the ride had a weight limit and if the Sampson brackets fit properly, but received no response.

“Words cannot express the pain I feel for the tragic loss of such a young man. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Commissioner Nicky Fried said Monday. “The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in conjunction with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, is actively investigating this incident, and we hope that further findings on how this tragedy occurred will expedite the changes needed to inform and protect all of us. Hosts in Florida. Provide records online and update those records as much as possible.