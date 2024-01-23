He traveled to Cuba and ended up with a cell phone bill of about $3,000 – Telemundo Miami (51)

When a family emergency prompted Isidro Abello to travel to Cuba at the end of last year, he called his cell service provider T-Mobile to ask for roaming on the island, something the company has offered since 2016.

“I was traveling for three days and they told me they had to charge me for 10 days,” said Isidro, who agreed to the charge, but said that when he arrived in Cuba, the service did not work and he had to call a relative's phone. phone. .

Isidro says that upon his return to the United States, he was unpleasantly surprised when T-Mobile sent him a bill for more than $2,800. The invoice shows he was charged about $2,700 for international roaming fees and $39 for the international card he purchased. He says he called immediately to contest the charges.

“The next day they called me and said, 'Look, we'll give you a $500 credit, so you don't have to pay the full amount. No, I don't want any credit,'” he answered.

Isidro says he called his bank to put the payments on hold but T-mobile kept charging him $2,800, so he decided to call Telemundo 51 Responde-

When we contacted the company, they told us they shared the case with their customer service team, and days later, Isidro received good news.

“They sent me a calculation with the normal two months I would have to pay, and deducted all the other amounts they wanted to charge,” he says.

T-Mobile hasn't told us what happened in Isidro's case. He paid what he owed on his regular bill and decided to change cell phone providers. “Thank you for helping us resolve this situation, there is something to choose from here. It ended badly, and they are looking for another one,” says Isidro.

If you are in a similar situation to Isidro, unable to resolve the case on your own, but have all of your receipts, call us at 305-888-6842 or email us at www.telemundo51.com/responde/quejas