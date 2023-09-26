September 26, 2023

Guayaquil-Fort Lauderdale flight hit by severe turbulence, 8 hospitalized – Telemundo Miami (51)

Winston Hale September 26, 2023

MIAMI, Florida – A flight from Guayaquil, Ecuador, landed in Fort Lauderdale on Monday after experiencing severe and sudden turbulence, sending eight people to the hospital by emergency personnel.

JetBlue Airline reported that Flight 1256, with scheduled service from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, “experienced sudden, severe turbulence while approaching Florida.”

According to a report sent to Telemundo 51, the plane landed safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where medical personnel transported the seven passengers and one crew member to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

“We are working to support our customers and crew members,” JetBlue said, adding that the plane had been taken out of service for inspection.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into today’s turbulence incident involving JetBlue #1256, an Airbus A320, during a cruise flight near Jamaica en route from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

