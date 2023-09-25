Hundreds of migrants are sleeping on the streets of El Paso, Texas, as the number is expected to continue to rise.

(CNN) –– The city of El Paso, Texas, records about 2,000 daily encounters with migrants, with the number of people sleeping on the streets increasing overnight and expected to continue growing, a shelter director warns.

According to John Martin, deputy director of the Center for Homeless Opportunity, about 300 migrants took to the streets around three shelters in downtown El Paso on Monday. Immigrants have begun camping in downtown parks, Martin added.

“I think in a few days we will exceed the capacity of the migrant shelters,” Martin warned.

According to Martin, the majority of migrants sleeping on the streets are single adults, as shelters prioritize housing women and children. He said all the shelters at the center are currently over capacity.

About 86% of the migrants her center served this month were Venezuelans, Martin says.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced last Friday an initiative to increase the number of state-funded buses from El Paso to sanctuary cities across the country. Martin says many Venezuelans don’t have money for transportation, and Abbott may take his chance because of the need.