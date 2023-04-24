April 25, 2023

Guaido tells he is in Colombia for Venezuela Summit – NBC Miami (51)

Phyllis Ward April 24, 2023 2 min read

CARACAS: Venezuelan dissident Juan Guaido reported Monday that he has arrived in Colombia, where he hopes to meet international delegations that will take part in the summit called by President Gustavo Petro to open negotiations between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition. .

“I have just arrived in Colombia, in the same way as millions of Venezuelans before me did, on foot. I have come within the framework of the summit called by President Petro on Tuesday, April 25,” read a published statement. On the Twitter account of the former deputy, who is banned from leaving Venezuela for having committed several legal actions against him.

He announced that he would hold meetings with the Venezuelan expatriate, an estimated three million migrants residing in Colombia, according to UN agencies.

“I hope that the summit will ensure the return of the Maduro regime to the negotiating table in Mexico (officially paralyzed since November 2022) and agreement on a reliable timetable for free and fair elections,” the speech continues, referring to the presidential elections. The country should celebrate in 2024.

Guaido reiterated that “threats” against him had escalated in recent days in Venezuela, where he denounced that the regime had ordered his imprisonment, in the midst of the politician’s campaign for the primaries on October 22. The Khavista coalition will determine the unilateral candidate for the presidential elections.

“Their goal is to silence my voice. I will not allow that to Maduro. Despite the risk involved in going out once again to seek support from the world for Venezuelans, as I did before, I will not stop doing it,” the opponent stressed.

About 20 foreign ministers are expected to attend Petro’s “international conference on the political process in Venezuela,” which also proposes strategies for the gradual lifting of sanctions against the Caribbean country, something Guaido disagrees with.

