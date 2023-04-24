April 24, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“If you pay in dollars or euros, you will find almost everything”

Phyllis Ward April 24, 2023 2 min read

In the midst of the severe economic crisis that Cuba is experiencing, many people think about it before going sightseeing. However, this is the right time for a Spanish journalist to visit the Caribbean country.

in condition Paco Nadal confirmed in the Spanish newspaper El País that many people asked him about the situation in Cuba. This is because when going to book, in some agencies they recommend not to go there.

After a recent trip to the island, Nadal talked about the effects of the pandemic and the shortages of just about everything, from pork, eggs, fuel or sugar. And at the heart of it all, massive hyperinflation.

“The prices of all basic products have risen dramatically, in some cases multiplying by 10. If we add to this that the dual currency system has already disappeared and that now there are only Cuban pesos, if before that you needed 24 pesos to buy one you now need 120 dollars, and that leads to a really bad economic situation,” he says.

However, in his opinion, none of this affects the tourist, who can find everything in euros or dollars. During his stay in Cuba, he visited many hotels, private places, and restaurants of the country and the feeling was natural.

Those yes, they admit it is “a stark contrast to the Cuban reality”.

Reasons to travel to Cuba

Spanish journalist Paco Nadal points out that, after remittances, tourism is Cuba’s second largest source of foreign currency.

“Tourism is a strategic sector for the country. That is why the efforts of the authorities are noticeable so that everything seems normal,” he affirms.

See also  Chile leads the region in the area of ​​vaccinations against Covid, so what went wrong?

In his view, doing tourism in a country where the population has many shortcomings can represent a moral struggle. However, “if the tourists had not arrived, the population would have had worse times,” as in many other parts of the planet.

“Without tourism, there would be more hunger in the world,” he stresses.

Cuba is a complex island with a political and economic system that is more than vulnerable to criticism. TRUE. But it is a wonderful island, with friendly people, full of life and great places. And they need tourism. That is why, if you are thinking of going to Cuba, my advice is not to stop doing it, ”concludes the article in El País.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

They will not sell fuel to individuals in Villa Clara

April 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

How do I apply for Temporary Protected Status in the United States?

April 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Japan is preparing to drop parts of a North Korean satellite

April 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Trick to find out the exact location of another person in WhatsApp | News from Mexico

April 24, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

“If you pay in dollars or euros, you will find almost everything”

April 24, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand

April 24, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

They built a business of four restaurant chains in Cupey

April 24, 2023 Zera Pearson