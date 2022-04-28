Grupo Firme Gives Concert at Necaxa Stadium and Chivas ‘Pay for It’

Midtime Opening

Aguascalientes, Mexico / 27.04.2022 21:13:23

With the possibility of playing a direct ticket to La Liga on the last day of Clausura 2022, Necaxa and Chivas You will play in the ruined Victoria Stadium Next Friday because the square of the aforementioned place is the place of Wednesday night for Ferm group party.

In the midst of the San Marcos Fair in Aguascalientes, one of the most important in the country which presents over three weeks a myriad of musical and entertainment shows, The Necaxa Stadium will be the stadium that will receive the Firm Groupwho is currently one of the most famous exponents of the regional Mexican genre.

In addition to the shape of the pitch – which is protected by some plastic mats and liners to try to damage it as little as possible in Liga MX – the truth is that this is not a new problem for Chivas, who actually had to postpone a match in this tournament precisely because of a musical event.

Will the Akron Panorama be re-run? Playground Tweet embed The Grupo Firme party will take place next Wednesday, two days before the match against Tweet embed. Since yesterday they started the installation. ???? Ray Macias pic.twitter.com/h6bkU2zHCQ – Hard to tag (DurodeMarcarGDL) 25 April 2022

the game between Guadalajara and Rayados Which was held last Wednesday, April 13, which ended with the victory of Bandela and the dismissal of Marcelo Michelle Linho as coach of Rojiblancos, was originally supposed to play two weeks ago, but Coldplay concert at Akron Stadium forced to be rescheduled.

The field showed visible damage After that British band gig they showed their worst version over the weekend against the Pumas, where Akron grass looked completely loose, with spots and areas that looked like they were spray painted.