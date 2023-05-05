May 5, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Google has launched a password replacement

Roger Rehbein May 5, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) The days of having to think of new passwords other than “password123” may be over, at least for your Google accounts.

On Wednesday, Google began providing support for passkeysan alternative login method for apps and websites that the company says is intended to be an “easier-to-use, more secure” alternative to a password.

Google demonstrates this with passkeys Users can access their account the same way they unlock their phone: with a fingerprint, face scan, or screen lock PIN.

The FIDO Alliance, a security group that includes several technology companies, has already developed password templates. Since then, Microsoft, Apple and Google have worked to make this system a reality.

Apple introduced its own passkey option with the release of iOS 16, which allows the technology to be used in a variety of apps, including Apple Wallet. Passkey support for Chrome and Android devices was introduced in October 2022, but the option is now available across all Google accounts, from Gmail to Drive.

People are bad at choosing passwords. But even by adding a special character or combination of letters and numbers, protection from criminals is limited. Instead, passwords are more secure than other options, with Google describing them as “resistant to online attacks such as phishing.”

Google will continue to offer passwords and two-factor authentication as other account access options.

See also  Water on the moon! China has 270 billion tons of reserves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Google announces the first foldable phone

May 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Download version v17.36 for free

May 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

They observe how the sun swallows a planet, which is the ultimate fate of the Earth

May 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

1 min read

Google has launched a password replacement

May 5, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

This is the wealth of King Carlos III and the British royal family: origin, heritage and taxes

May 5, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

“Title 42 is more lenient than Title 8,” says the immigration attorney

May 5, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

How effective is WD40 at cleaning dull headlights?

May 5, 2023 Zera Pearson