Google has launched a password replacement

(CNN) The days of having to think of new passwords other than “password123” may be over, at least for your Google accounts.

On Wednesday, Google began providing support for passkeysan alternative login method for apps and websites that the company says is intended to be an “easier-to-use, more secure” alternative to a password.

Google demonstrates this with passkeys Users can access their account the same way they unlock their phone: with a fingerprint, face scan, or screen lock PIN.

The FIDO Alliance, a security group that includes several technology companies, has already developed password templates. Since then, Microsoft, Apple and Google have worked to make this system a reality.

Apple introduced its own passkey option with the release of iOS 16, which allows the technology to be used in a variety of apps, including Apple Wallet. Passkey support for Chrome and Android devices was introduced in October 2022, but the option is now available across all Google accounts, from Gmail to Drive.

People are bad at choosing passwords. But even by adding a special character or combination of letters and numbers, protection from criminals is limited. Instead, passwords are more secure than other options, with Google describing them as “resistant to online attacks such as phishing.”

Google will continue to offer passwords and two-factor authentication as other account access options.