Those who are verified with a blue badge access Gmail

After the controversy on Twitter over the disappearance of the blue badge of thousands of verified people, it is now Google Post platform Which adds to the fashion, though in this case we don’t think there would be any discord to.

As explained by the company, this implementation in Gmail is intended to help users determine if the sender is real or if it could be some kind of fraud. This way, when they receive an email from a company that has verified their identity, they will see a blue tick next to their name in their inbox.

Therefore, the badge is focused, at least in this first phase, on companies only. An update to the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) technology that Google began testing in Gmail in 2020. Initially, it allowed brands that were registered with BIMI to include validated logos in their emails. The blue badge is an indication that It will probably make it easier to see if they are legitimate.

picture : Google

Also, when a user hovers over the badge in Gmail, they will see a popup that says “The sender of this email has verified that it [el dominio desde el que se envió] and the logo on the profile picture.” The popup also includes a link to a page with more information.

According to Google in a blog post:

Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and allows senders to take advantage of your brand trust. This increases trust in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email system for everyone.

If all goes according to plan, the feature should be available to all users by the end of this week.