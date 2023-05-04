Google announces the first foldable phone

As it usually happens in the case of the Google Pixel: Rumors They were correct. Google announced by surprise The first foldable phonePixel Fold.

181204 Explaining the land of Mars submarines

Although the official presentation of the device will take place on May 10 at Google I / O, the company could not resist writing a joke on social networks on the occasion of Star Wars Day to open their mouths about what they have prepared: “May the Fold be with you.” May Fold-za be with you.

The attached video lets you see the phone in all its glory, and Google Store enabled page It allows us to register to receive more information. There are no technical details of the phone, nor pricing and availability.

What we do know for sure is that the Pixel Fold is very similar in shape to foldable phones from Samsung and Oppo, with a similar camera module to the Pixel 7 Pro and a solid external screen to use when the phone is folded. The flexible screen opens like a book and has very wide bezels, which are seen with optimistic eyes allowing the internal camera not to overlap the screen, but rather on the top edge.

according to Evan BlassThe Pixel Fold measures 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.2mm and weighs 283g. The outer screen has a 5.8-inch OLED panel and the inner panel is a 7.6-inch OLED. The processor is a Google Tensor G2, with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. RAM 12 GB. Memory options will move from 256 to 5128 GB with UFS 3.1 technology.

The cameras are also no surprise for Blass: 48MP main, 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle and 10.8MP dual-pixel. The small internal front camera is 8 mega pixels. The Fold features IPX8 water resistance and a 4,821mAh battery. Will come Two colors: obsidian and porcelain.