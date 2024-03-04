From TODAY ETECSA international recharge offer with “Unlimited Internet”

Attention Cubans! Today, March 4, the Cuban telecommunications company (Etecsa) launched a new international recharge offer for almost the entire current month. This time, it is not about discounts, but about recharging that offers you “everything you need,” in their words, the only entity of its kind on the island.

according to Official web From the entity, from March 4 to 31, customers who receive a recharge between 500 COP and 1250 COP will receive bonuses of 14 GB (all networks) and unlimited internet (from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM) for consumption in 30 days.

“The customer will get the amount of money recharged to his main balance, extending the life cycle of his mobile line to 330 days. This international recharge offer does not apply to recharges made in MLC stores or through the USD account in MiTransfer wallet.

ETECSA offer to recharge using “Unlimited Internet” early in the morning

We remember that this ETECSA offer with international recharge, with “Unlimited Internet” early in the morning, will be valid from 4 to 31 March 2024: from 00:01 AM on 4 March 2024 – Cuban time – until 11:59 PM. On March 31, 2024 – Cuba time. The amount to be applied in this international recharge design ranges from 500 COP to 1250 COP.

From ETECSA they point out that with the main balance received in this recharge, you can perform all the actions that are usually carried out with the main balance, such as “national and international calls, purchase bags, parcels and plans, make transfers and activate the Amigo plan”.

For those who ask whether you can top up funds at MLC stores or using the USD account of the MiTransfer wallet, the entity answers “no, only through international sites”.