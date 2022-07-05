Free up space in your app with these simple steps

.’s app The WhatsApp It is one of the platforms with the largest number of users in Mexico, as it allows you to connect with family, friends and clients if you have the business version. Among its features are the sharing of photos, videos, messages, and files in various chats and groups.

By sharing all this information, your device may gradually run out of memory, if you have this problem, we tell you Simple way to free up space on your cell phone. Here we tell you how to do it in a few simple steps and without downloading third-party extensions.

How to free up space in your WhatsApp app?

Among the various files that you can share on WhatsApp are stickers, photos, videos, documents, and voice messages. In order not to eat all your memory, you should do a deep cleaning, and here we give you the steps to do it:

Enter the WhatsApp application and select the option “ existing ”, in the upper right corner, you can select it with three dots.

”, in the upper right corner, you can select it with three dots. Choose “ Settings “and enter” Storage and data “.

“and enter” “. In the first option you can choose “ space management . , you will see a list of the recorded chats that have sent the most media content.

. , you will see a list of the recorded chats that have sent the most media content. There you can see from every conversation all the files that have been sent, and you can organize them by “ more modern “,” Older ” also “ Larger “.

“,” ” also “ “. From there you can choose the videos, photos, and files that you want to delete, just select them and then click on the trash can icon.

Finally, confirm that you want to delete the file by selecting “Removal“.

With this cleaning method, you can delete the saved files of all the chats you have on your device, you can only do this from your cell phone, it helps you when you back up, you only save the important data that you want to save.

