Fernando Hierro will negotiate with Al-Nasr, CR7 player

Peace of mind in the project Fernando Hierro As sports director Chivas It could end, because in Saudi Arabia they confirm that the Spaniards He is in talks to take over Al-Nasr's position Where the Portuguese star plays, Cristiano Ronaldo.

After straightening the path Holy flock After being in Liga MX for about a year and a half, the media in Saudi Arabia is talking about it Hierro held talks with Al-Nasr’s board of directors Being SportsIt is a way to confirm the approaches to the position that the Portuguese Miguel Ribeiro did not take at all.

“Fernando Hierro56 years old, He will assume the position of sports director during the coming period. This came after the Portuguese Miguel Ribeiro apologized for not taking over the task after agreeing with him in the recent period. According to a source for Al-Riyadiah, they were placed iron as The first candidate because of his amazing football careerHe currently works as sporting director for Deportivo Guadalajara, which belongs to the Mexican League, since October 2022.

How are the negotiations going?

Ribeiro It was part of Famalicão in Portugal and intention From the owner Victory He was Bring him into the team for project maintenance with the LusitaniansThe coach is his compatriot Luis Castro, in addition to the presence of CR7 in the team.

According to the source, Negotiations with the Spaniards iron Progress positively A final agreement is expected to be reached in the coming days.

iron I previously worked as an assistant The current Italian coach of Real Madrid. Carlo AncelottiIn the 2014 season during his first phase as a coach, in addition to being named The first Spanish national team coach Football in the World Cup Russia 2018“

iron He landed in Chivas in October 2022signed a three-year contract with the option to extend for another decade and created a complete working group, bringing trusted people into all areas.

“Capital Yellow agreed with the Portuguese Ribeiro He assumes his duties with the support of his compatriot Luis Castro, the team’s coach, and the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, the team’s captain. Before the Portuguese apologized for this post“

So far Hierro works normally at ChivasHe travels with the team and is focused on continuing the final season in 2024 with the Guadalajara team.

