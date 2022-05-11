Feedback with emojis and files up to 2 GB

Can Musk help increase the value of Twitter? 3:09

(CNN Spanish) – Emoji reactions on WhatsApp messages are officially integrated into the Meta messaging app.

“Reactions on WhatsApp started coming in today,” Mark Zuckerberg announced, CEO of Meta, in a Facebook post. Feedback – which includes these popular emojis 👍 ❤️ 😂 😮 😢 🙏 – is now available for users with the latest WhatsApp update.

In mid-April, Meta announced the arrival of Communities on WhatsApp, a new feature that allows users to bring different groups together in one place with a goal, by companyfrom “Easily organize smaller discussion groups to talk about what is specifically relevant to this group of people.”

And with the arrival of communities, the next access was also announced for other functions, such as the ability to interact with emojis, increasing the size of files that can be sent, and limiting people to making voice calls.

But first, what are WhatsApp communities? Think of societies as a group made up of different groups. For example, a school principal can create a parent community, and then add different groups based on grade level. Like messages and groups currently available, messages within communities are “completely private” with end-to-end encryption.

Besides creating these communities, WhatsApp has added more interaction to its messaging service, such as the ability to reply to messages with emojis, a functionality already available in other messaging apps.

Similarly, WhatsApp will allow people to share files of up to 2GB in order to facilitate collaboration between users and it will also be possible to make voice calls with up to 32 people. And to make calls easier, “they’ll have a whole new design for those moments when live talk is better than chatting,” WhatsApp said in a press release.

These tools will be available “over the next few weeks”. In fact, they will be before the official launch of Communities.

“We’ll start rolling this out slowly, but I expect it to be a huge development for WhatsApp and online communications in general,” Mark Zuckerberg booksMeta CEO, on the occasion of the launch of Communities. However, Zuckerberg indicated that this new feature will also be integrated into Messenger, Facebook and Instagram.

Other recently announced features

At the end of 2021, WhatsApp announced that users would be able to listen to their voice messages before sending them, allowing them to re-record them if they contained errors, along with other innovations focused on voice messages.

other function which was released last year Under the premise that “it is not necessary to save all messages forever” it allows deleting messages 24 hours or 90 days after they were sent, depending on what the user decides. The seven-day option was already available, and the function that makes photos and videos disappear After seeing it once It was released in the summer.

Temporary messages can also be turned on by users by default and can be used in group chats.

However, keep in mind that not all temporary messages disappear due to certain limitations. For example, when replying to a temporary message it can remain in the chat and the same thing happens if you forward a temporary message to a chat that has temporary messages turned off.

Temporary messages can be turned on by default for all individual chats in Settings > Account > Privacy > Default Duration.