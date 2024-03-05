Facebook and Instagram are failing in the United States – Telemundo 52

The social networking sites Facebook and Instagram suffered an outage in their services throughout the United States on Tuesday morning, according to the Meta website, after reports from thousands of users on the site. Downdetector.

The company stated later Tuesday that the issue had been resolved and apologized: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone affected and apologize for any inconvenience.”

72% of users Facebook Downdetector reported having issues logging into their accounts around 10 a.m. ET. 64% of users Instagram Similar problems reported.

According to Downdetector's graph, the service of these social networks has been affected at least in all major cities in the United States.

Andy Stone, a spokesman for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said at 10:52 a.m. ET that the company was aware of the outage and was working to restore its services.

“We realize that people are having difficulty accessing our services. We are working on this now,” he wrote in his letter. Count from.

GOOGLE applications and social network X also fail

Google services and apps, such as Gmail, Youtube And Google Apps They also experienced power outages starting at 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector. the social networkTwitter, formerly known as Twitter, also appeared to suffer an outage around the same time, according to Downdetector.

The problem occurred on a day as important to the country as Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states hold primaries and other crucial elections.

This is a developing story.