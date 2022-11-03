Even by students, it elects the technical advisors of agricultural sciences at UACH – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

delights. – Due to the fact that the facilities are still under the control of a group of students, the elections for technical advisors and university advisors were held on Thursday outside the Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences, in which the State Electoral Institute supported.

Near the entrance door to the college, ballot boxes were placed where students deposited their votes, to report a quiet day.

Jorge Sánchez Bernal, director-elect of the FCAyF, commented that at all AUCI colleges, elections for technical and undergraduate technical advisors are taking place, after the call was released on October 26.

He pointed out that all students interested in participating were registered electronically, and that on Thursday, using electronic ballot boxes, the elections were conducted peacefully and without setbacks.

The process of electing Council members began at 8:00 AM and concluded at 7:00 PM. At FCAyF, four technical advisors were selected from among the teachers and an equal number of student advisors, one for each profession in the educational institution.

At the same time, the four university councils of the college were elected, of which two were for students, one for teachers and one for the director, since they were all part of the council, the highest authority in the university.

Finally, the Director-elect of FCAyF reiterated that they would continue the path of dialogue to persuade students to release school facilities, which had been taken for nine days.