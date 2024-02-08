Dollar Tree: Cheap, items you shouldn't buy from this store

Chain stores Dollar treewhich was previously known as Only $1.00It is the savings chain par excellence in United StateThe prices of their goods range from one dollar to 25 cents and less; It has more than 15 thousand stores in most parts of the country.

Although this store's offerings are exciting and attractive, you need to be careful with some items. Which should not be purchased for various reasons.

What items should I avoid purchasing from Dollar Tree?

The following list of items should be avoided if you are in any of the branches Dollar tree.

Medicines that do not require a prescription from a doctor

Stores Dollar treeThey have been involved in lawsuits for selling expired medications.

Opportunity Store is dedicated to selling motor oils Low quality.

Games offered in these stores Their quality has not been tested and can be dangerous For young children.

It should be noted that pet food They are not always manufactured with the best formulas In its preparation.

tools

Tools offered by this brand Not recommended for use rawwhich is affected by its quality.

What is recommended is Stick with Duracell or EnergizerBrands that don't leak or offer poor quality and durability.

According to experts, there is a risk of purchasing items Expired.

He also advises avoiding purchasing school supplies, headphones and electronic cables, which instead of being a saving, will become a headache.