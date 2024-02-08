Burlington is opening new stores in these cities: history and location

Burlington opens new storesIn the following days, the inaugural ribbon will be cut for at least six branches in different regions of the country. United State.

What is Burlington?

Burlington It is an American discount retailer and has more than a thousand stores in 40 states and Puerto Rico. The company's headquarters are located in (Burlington Township, New Jersey).. In 2007, it was acquired by Bain Capital in a deal and in 2008, Tom Kingsbury became President and CEO.

Where and when will new stores open in Burlington?

The six stores that will open in the following days are located in Texas, North Carolina and Illinois. Three of them will open on February 16 and the other three on February 16 23 of the same month. Here is the exact date for each state.

February 16, 2024 – Aberdeen, North Carolina

February 16, 2024 – Melrose Park, Illinois

February 16, 2024 – Morehead City, North Carolina

February 23, 2024 – Denton, Texas

February 23, 2024 – Longview, Texas

February 23, 2024 – Waco, Texas

The timings are published on their official website where they publish products, sales, offers and promotions daily.

What you should know if you are going to buy in Burlington

Burlington is an outlet type storeIn which you will find offers or sales throughout the store, each item costs less than it does in Store of origin for each brand. There you can find a wide range of items, from clothes, shoes, wallets, bags, suitcases, household items, toys, jewellery, perfumes, electronics and many more.