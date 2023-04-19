April 19, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Did you use Facebook between 2007 and 2022? You can claim part of the $725 million in a class action lawsuit – NBC Los Angeles

Zera Pearson April 19, 2023 2 min read

Millions of Facebook users may be eligible for part of a $725 million settlement following a class action lawsuit against Meta.

The settlement comes after Facebook allegedly allowed its users’ personal data to be shared with other companies.

Among the most high-profile cases is Cambridge Analytics, a consulting firm that supported former President Donald Trump during his 2016 election campaign. According to PA infoCambridge Analytics had access to information from 87 million Facebook accounts.

The case was exposed and caused a national and international uproar over data privacy issues. Even Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s president, had to testify before the US Congress in 2018.

Who are eligible?

Individuals eligible to participate in the class action action must have been Facebook users between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022. This may have been the case for a period of time in that date range.

However, only users within the United States can submit the claim.

How to claim money from the agreement with Facebook?

People have until August 25 to file a claim. To do this, they must visit Dismissal procedures page And fill out the form online.

There you will find a list of questions about your Facebook account.

Payment will be made after checking how many people are eligible to receive settlement funds. It will be paid through debit cards, Paypal, Venmo, Zelle, and even direct deposit.

A final hearing is scheduled for September 7, 2023, at which time the next steps in the process will be announced.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Major US banks write off $3.4 billion in bad consumer loans – El Financiero

April 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Strength 1: Nike’s digital sneaker collection

April 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Apple now offers a high-yield savings account: who could ask for it?

April 18, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

How to download Instagram photos, videos and reels without apps

April 19, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Petro plans to meet with a section of the Venezuelan opposition

April 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Who was Ralph Yarl, the young black man who was shot in Kansas City?

April 19, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Did you use Facebook between 2007 and 2022? You can claim part of the $725 million in a class action lawsuit – NBC Los Angeles

April 19, 2023 Zera Pearson