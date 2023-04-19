Did you use Facebook between 2007 and 2022? You can claim part of the $725 million in a class action lawsuit – NBC Los Angeles

Millions of Facebook users may be eligible for part of a $725 million settlement following a class action lawsuit against Meta.

The settlement comes after Facebook allegedly allowed its users’ personal data to be shared with other companies.

Among the most high-profile cases is Cambridge Analytics, a consulting firm that supported former President Donald Trump during his 2016 election campaign. According to PA infoCambridge Analytics had access to information from 87 million Facebook accounts.

The case was exposed and caused a national and international uproar over data privacy issues. Even Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s president, had to testify before the US Congress in 2018.

Who are eligible?

Individuals eligible to participate in the class action action must have been Facebook users between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022. This may have been the case for a period of time in that date range.

However, only users within the United States can submit the claim.

How to claim money from the agreement with Facebook?

People have until August 25 to file a claim. To do this, they must visit Dismissal procedures page And fill out the form online.

There you will find a list of questions about your Facebook account.

Payment will be made after checking how many people are eligible to receive settlement funds. It will be paid through debit cards, Paypal, Venmo, Zelle, and even direct deposit.

A final hearing is scheduled for September 7, 2023, at which time the next steps in the process will be announced.