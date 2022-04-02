April 2, 2022

Delta flight makes emergency landing in US

Zera Pearson April 2, 2022 2 min read

Delta Air Lines, which departed Friday from Salt Lake City, Utah, bound for Washington, D.C., made an emergency landing at Denver, Colorado, due to a cabin windshield shattering.

The plane was at 30,000 feet when the crew announced the ship’s drift, according to A local news agency.

The pilots were able to land the plane safely, and all passengers are in good health, according to Anthony Black, a spokesperson for the airline.

A photo of the windshield taken by a passenger shows that the glass, although riddled with cracks, did not fall out of its frame. Commercial airline pilots said passenger planes’ windshields can be up to two inches (five centimeters) thick, with multiple layers of glass in layers.

Black said the cause of the windshield crack had yet to be determined.

“Out of extreme caution, the flight crew shifted to Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to your travel plans,” the airline said in a statement.

The passengers boarded a new plane in Denver and continued on to Washington. One of the passengers who spoke with the chain CBS Newspraised Delta for landing the plane safely and said the airline was very comfortable.

“I have never been more grateful to spend an extra three hours at the airport,” said the passenger.

“They’d use the loudspeaker and say the windshield is broken and we’ll be turning over to Denver in about 10 minutes,” Rachel Wright, one of the 198 passengers on the plane, told KUTV.

See also  Young employee saves customer who drowned by mass

“They kept saying everybody keep calm, stay calm, and we were calm, so they told us to stay calm while we were calm and made us feel a little panicked,” Wright continued.

