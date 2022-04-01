Police Service Edition

The Chevrolet Silverado just joined the ranks of the United States Police, and so it was modified.

Since the pickup in North America makes its transition with a car 100% electric modelYou’ll still be rolling with the new version’s inline V8 engine Chevrolet Silverado 2023 from Police service. The pickup is dressed as an “officer”.

The necktie brand has a history related to the United States Police. It is very easy to consider models such as sedans Caprice and Impala which served as official vehicles for a long time. Tahoe It’s another Chevrolet with these jobs.

While presenting this version, Ed Pepper, Vice President of Chevrolet USA, noted that the manufacturer has 25 years of experience in vehicle engineering police chasewhich puts them in a good position to offer a “truly capable” Silverado.

Chevrolet Silverado will have a siren

The new Chevrolet Silverado Police is based on Z71 version From the standard range of the truck. From the outside, the most important thing on the horizon are the new specific graphics that identify it as patrol, located on the sides and the hood. The Institutional light bar It is on the surface.

Aesthetics won’t be everything, so the truck has a new r20 inch steel wheels Covered dark finish off-road tires With rated speed. As an option it includes a two inch suspension lift.

On board it will not be like the commercial version of the Silverado. Fabric upholstered seats for her electric function And sit on vinyl floors and the middle seat can be removed to leave More space for equipment.

Charging space saves space cloth cover Triple folds to be more resistant and take care of your outdoor load. The model is equipped with a 5.3-liter V8 engine. 355 hp Which connects to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Among other options for a stop designated as a police vehicle, for example, wiring circuits to facilitate the connection of Horn and siren from truck circuit Monitor mode To install lighting control, LED headlights.

