Delta and United Airlines will reduce flights to these destinations

Some US airlines such as Delta and United will cancel flights to 10 major cities on domestic and international destinations starting in March 2024.



In Delta's case, it will reduce the number of flights from two of its North American hubs to London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

Likewise, of the 12 weekly flights from Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) to the UK capital, the airline will offer only one flight per day.

This means a 42% reduction in availability, as the airline will not resume the same intercity frequency it had last summer.

Although it is a high-demand destination, Delta will reduce its frequencies from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to LHR.

Therefore, only five flights will fly per week, although it was planned to increase them from four times a week to daily.

For its part, United Airlines is also cutting flights between the United States and China. In this sense, the airline will cancel 23 flights, including from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK).

Meanwhile, the same will happen up to Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG).

But that's not all, as Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) will also reduce flights to the Asian country.

Also in March, other reductions include flights from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to PVG.

Meanwhile, Dulles International Airport (IAD) will also see a similar decline in flights to PEK.

What other airlines are planning to reduce flights?

Alaska Airlines plans to cancel at least six domestic routes in the coming months. This includes the cancellation of twice-daily service between San Jose Mineta International Airport and Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

In addition, they also plan to reduce flights between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon in May.

Therefore, service between Paine Field (PAE) in Washington and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu, Hawaii, will be reduced. The frequency will be adjusted in May from two flights daily to one, before the route is completely abandoned in September.

Likewise, the airline will cancel its flights in smaller markets, such as the two daily flights between Boise Airport and Pullman Moscow Regional Airport in Idaho.

In addition, once-weekly service from Los Angeles International Airport to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has been canceled.

The same will happen with twice-daily flights into Glacier Park International Airport (FCA), all between June and July.

Finally, JetBlue Airways also has some cuts planned. The airline will abandon service between New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to PDX and SJC.

Additionally, it will suspend service from its New York hub to Mercedita International Airport (PSE) in Ponce, Puerto Rico. It will all be in October, including at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE).

Likewise, JetBlue is abandoning its route between New York's Westchester County Airport and Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard Airport.

However, the company announced the withdrawal of all services from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) effective May 1.